Asia Mixed On U.S. Hike

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed after Wall Street jumped overnight, following U.S. inflation data that largely met expectations.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index shed 101.54 points, or 0.3%, to 38,695.57, extending its losing streak to a third straight day,

Canon Electronics shares fell as much as 12.7% after Tokyo-based Space One's rocket exploded just moments into its inaugural launch.

Canon is part of a group of companies that founded Space One in 2018.

The solid-fueled Kairos rocket exploded within seconds of lifting off at 11:01 a.m. Japan time, Reuters reported. A successful mission would have made Space One the first Japanese company to put a satellite in orbit.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 11.39 points, or 0.1%, to 17,082.11.

South Korea's Kospi climbed after its February unemployment rate came in at 2.6%, down from January's figure of 3%.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 lopped off 25.13 points, or 0.7%, to 3,572.36.

In Korea, the Kospi index gained 11.76 points, or 0.4%, to 2,693.57.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index moved higher 13.96 points, or 0.1%, to 19,928.51.

Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed 19.25 points, or 0.6%, to 3,160.72.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 subtracted 20.16 points, or 0.2%, to 11,809.02.

In Australia, the ASX 200 edged up 16.92 points, or 0.2%, to 7,729.44.











