(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Hikes to New Closing High

Tech Resumes Rally, NASDAQ Zooms 180+Investors Assess Inflation Report, Stocks RiseFutures Make Way HigherU.S. Indexes Track Lower Ahead of Inflation Data Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, March 13, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Futures Little Changed Following S&P Peak AdvertismentStock futures were calm on Wednesday after Wall Street saw the S&P 500 close at a fresh high.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials moved upward 36 points, or 0.1%, to 39,516.Futures for the S&P 500 picked up four points, or 0.1%, to 5,245.25.Futures for the NASDAQ gained 3.75 points to 18,481, after February U.S. inflation data came in about in line with expectations.The bull market for stocks has shown signs of broadening out in recent weeks, but chipmaker Nvidia still remains a key bellwether. Shares of Nvidia rose more than 7% on Tuesday, erasing nearly all of their losses from the prior two sessions and bringing the year to date gain to about 86%.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 faded 0.3% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 0.1%.Oil prices jumped $1.16 to $78.72 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices acquired three dollars to $2,169.10.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks