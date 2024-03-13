Munich Airport Cancels 400 Flights Due To Strike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, March 13 (KUNA) -- Munich International Airport cancelled on Wednesday 400 flights from and to the airport, due to Verdi workers union's strike.

The Airport said in a statement that the strike will continue throughout the day which will affect the transportation of 50,000 passengers.

Verdi workers union stated that in the five rounds of collective bargaining with the federal association of aviation security companies (BDLS) to date, no agreement has been reached to increase wages for the approximately 25,000 employees in the industry nationwide. (end)

