Cloudmile Launches Information Security Management Solution Responding To The Growing Risks Of Cloud And AI Applications

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2024 Effectively managing information security risks has become the foremost challenge for businesses in light of the growing popularity of digital transformation. CloudMile, a leading artificial intelligence and cloud service provider in Asia, announces the launch of its 'Information Security Management Solution' tailored for corporate clients, dedicating to addressing risks associated with hybrid multi-cloud environments and AI applications. Leveraging the robust data ecosystems of major public clouds and real-time technical support from the CloudMile team, the solution aims to help enterprises defend against cyber security threats.As various cloud-native solutions continue to advance in sophistication, many enterprises are gradually migrating their traditional data centres to the cloud to reduce hardware procurement and maintenance costs while increasing the scalability and flexibility of their organisations. However, in hybrid cloud environments, businesses are confronted with risk management challenges during the integration of cloud and on-premises systems, including a lack of clarity on the differences between cloud and on-premises information security products and a lack of knowledge among internal staff in utilising and implementing cloud security products, etc. In case of user error or misconfiguration in the cloud, the resulted data leaks can lead to significant losses for businesses.Together with the widespread applications of Generative AI (GenAI) in recent years, the data and relevant information collected and stored herein may be shared with third parties such as vendors and service providers. During the process of sharing data, unauthorised attackers may gainaccess to and steal the data. Without necessary data protection measures in place, this exposes information security risks, such as data breaches and theft of user information.According to the latest survey conducted in 2023 by security solution provider Fortinet, 84% of respondents indicated that their organisations had been hacked at least once in the past year. Among those affected, 48% of enterprises reported economic losses exceeding $1 million (equivalent to approximately HKD 7.8 million) due to vulnerabilities in information security. In addition, 46% of the organisations considered 'cloud security skills' as the most needed information security skill by businesses today. Last year, two public institutions in Hong Kong fell victim to hackers, resulting in the theft of a significant volume of sensitive data and subsequent demands for ransom. These incidents underscore the increasing importance of information security. Businesses can protect their sensitive and confidential data through third-party professional information security management services.CloudMile specialises in providing cloud computing and AI consulting and delivery services. Serving over 700 companies in the Asia-Pacific region, CloudMile has successfully assisted various large and well-known enterprises in cloud migration, showcasing extensive experience in cloud architecture. The 'Information Security Management Solution' offered by CloudMile encompasses a holistic assessment, implementation planning, and professional delivery. This comprehensive approach helps clients examine and evaluate their existing security frameworks and resources while also developing blueprints and execution guidelines that align with key reform objectives. The solution enables clients to establish a complete security framework from three perspectives: Personnel, Processes, and Technology.The solution incorporates international information security standards, including ISO 27001, NIST, and CISHIPPA, ensuring compliance and robust protection. It assists enterprises in performing assessments on the current security framework, defining objectives and implementation items, developing blueprints and information security governance strategies, as well as evaluating existing security defense mechanisms, corporate security culture, governance practices, and reform priorities. CloudMile also provides businesses with professional standardized deployment methods, including the technical planning and cloud environment setup, network construction, security architecture, and staffing, all crucial elements in safeguarding against cyber threats. Additionally, CloudMile offers Cloud FinOps services to optimize cloud architecture and provides education, training, and real-time technical support to solve clients' technical challenges.Eric Wong, Country Manager, CloudMile Hong Kong, says, 'The global trend of enterprises migrating to the cloud has become increasingly prominent, presenting businesses with challenges in hybrid IT and transformation. In hybrid and multi-cloud environments, CloudMile's services offer comprehensive protection to safeguard enterprises' underlying hardware infrastructure, ensure network transmission encryption, and fortify defenses against external attacks. By simplifying risk management processes, we aim to offer suitable value-added services for enterprises to relieve IT professionals of management burdens, allowing them to focus their valuable time on core business activities, thereby creating maximum value for businesses' hybrid multi-cloud applications.'Hashtag: #CloudMile

CloudMile

CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud technology company in Asia, focuses on driving digital transformation for corporate clients and fostering business growth. Leveraging machine learning and big data analysis, CloudMile supports over 700 corporate clients in business forecasting and industrial transformation. CloudMile has earned 200+ accreditations, with over 60 Google Cloud professional certifications. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, CloudMile is recognized for its expertise in Security, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cloud Migration, Infrastructure, Training and Work Transformation for Enterprise. The company serves as a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and was recognized as the Public Sector Partner of the Year for the APAC Region in 2020. In 2023, CloudMile was honored as the Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for the Greater China region. For more information, visit



