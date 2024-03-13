Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Joint Investment Fund To Spur Transfer Of Kazakh Oil Through BTC

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A new chapter is being opened in the relationship between
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the two Turkic-speaking countries.
Thus, both countries plan to establish an investment fund with
capital worth $300 million that will finance very crucial projects
The Chairman of the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund noted that
the fund will also ensure the financing of priority projects in
various sectors of the economies of Central Asian countries,
Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Turkiye. He added that the fund
will strengthen Kazakhstan's partnership with Azerbaijan.
It is worth noting that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan increases year by year. Thus, Kazakhstan has invested
$114 million in Azerbaijan. In its turn, Azerbaijan has invested
$215 million in Kazakhstan. Currently, over 200 companies with
Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan, and besides, over 50 Kazakh
companies are eager to operate in Azerbaijan's liberated
territories.
In a comment to Azernews, economist Natig
Jafarly noted that economic and political relations between
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are experiencing the highest period in
history. He said that in 2020, the trade turnover between
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan was just about 150 million dollars, and
now this turnover has increased to 500 million dollars. He
emphasised that a fairly serious increase in the trade turnover
between the two countries has been observed.
“Also, the direction of economic cooperation has increased to a
multi-faceted model. Previously, there was cooperation in fewer
fields, but now the fields have expanded. The most important of
these is to export Kazakh oil to world markets through Azerbaijan.
This issue is very relevant for Kazakhstan. Kazakh oil has been
mostly exported from Novorassiski port. The Russian-Ukrainian wars,
actions, and the difficulty of ship traffic have created problems
for Kazakhstan as well. Therefore, the country attaches great
importance to alternative routes. The simplest and most effective
way is to deliver Kazakh oil to the port of Ceyhan through
Azerbaijan's Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. A lot of work has
already been done in this regard. Sufficient bilateral agreements
have been signed, and a mutually beneficial cooperation model has
been established. It is worth noting that this issue is very
significant for Kazakhstan,” N. Jafarly said.
The economist underscored that this cooperation also gives
reason to say that it stems from the very pleasant and good
attitude of the Azerbaijani President and the President of
Kazakhstan towards the union of Turkic-speaking countries. Natig
Jafarly noted that the union of Turkic states is a very serious
market. This market covers an area of up to 4 million square
kilometres and has a population of more than 160 million.
It goes without saying that the cooperation of Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan can become a factor that can stimulate the cooperation
of Turkic-speaking republics. I think the newly created investment
fund will serve just that. Investments made in both Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan and established joint ventures can turn the two
countries into hubs for logistics. Because of the current
conditions in the world, after the events around the Red Sea,
various forms of the East-West corridor are being investigated. The
most effective way to connect Asia to Europe and vice versa is
through the middle corridor, passing through Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan. This project is quite profitable for both countries and
will be able to increase the reputation of both countries all
around the globe. It seems to me that this investment fund will
also be spent on the implementation of suitable projects to solve
this issue,” the economist added.
