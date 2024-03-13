Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative CLAP-TECH Pathway Celebrates 5Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2024 - The Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative – CLAP-TECH Pathway (CLAP-TECH), funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, celebrated its fifth anniversary on Friday, 8 March. The ceremony was attended by over 130 industry partners and representatives from participating secondary schools, who shared how the programme has inspired students to pursue their dreams and make informed decisions about further studies and career development.



Themed "An Innovative Pathway to Empower the Future" (創新歷程 掌我夢想), the 5th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony of CLAP-TECH was amongst the highlights of the CLAP@JC Conference 2024 . The ceremony brought together secondary school principals, teachers, secondary and post-secondary students, as well as business leaders from the information and communication technology (ICT) and creative media industries. They shared how CLAP-TECH equips students with both hard and soft skills, nurturing "New Collar'' talent to meet ever-changing market needs. The event also featured a networking session for students and corporate representatives.



The ceremony was joined by distinguished guests including Mr. Kasper Ng, Principal Assistant Secretary (Further Education), at the Education Bureau; Ms. Winnie Ying, Head of Charities (Youth Development & Poverty Alleviation) at The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Dr. Albert Chau, Vice-President (Teaching and Learning) at Hong Kong Baptist University; and Prof. Ronald Chung, Dean of the School of Continuing Education at Hong Kong Baptist University.



As Hong Kong's first through-train VPET pathway, CLAP-TECH's "3+2" multiple entry and exit pathways combine the career development component of CLAP@JC and elements from the P-TECH initiative pioneered by IBM in 2011. Funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, CLAP-TECH offers two applied learning courses in secondary schools which integrate career and life development into two higher diploma programmes. Through a tripartite collaboration model between Hong Kong Baptist University, industry partners and secondary schools, CLAP-TECH equips students with the necessary soft and hard skills for the workplace and nurtures "New Collar" talent for the ICT and creative media industries.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Andrew Ho, Director of CLAP-TECH Centre, said, "With the government promoting diversified development for young people, CLAP-TECH is the first in Hong Kong to integrate a VPET pathway that spans both mainstream secondary and post-secondary education. This initiative connects key stakeholders and leverages an innovative, tripartite relationship among HKBU, industry partners, and secondary schools to enhance the VPET landscape. We sincerely appreciate the support from the Education Bureau and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, as well as the tremendous support from industry partners and supporting organisations in providing a variety of learning experiences to the students. These experiences are integral in inspiring the students to make well-informed plans for further studies and career development based on their personal interests and strengths."



Five years into the CLAP-TECH Pathway: industry partner networks have expanded tenfold, with over 90% of graduates reporting greater clarity about their future



Over the past five years, CLAP-TECH has gained substantial support from nearly 40 industry partners and supporting organisations, a more than tenfold increase. These partners have collectively hosted over 1,500 industry exposures for CLAP-TECH students, while more than 170 mentors from various companies and organisations have continued to coach students through the career mentorship programme.



More than 1,000 students from over 90 secondary schools have participated in CLAP-TECH so far, with over 90% of CLAP-TECH graduates saying they have successfully identified their interests and capabilities, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future study and career paths. Among the graduates of the first and second cohorts of the Applied Learning Course in Tech Basics, offered by the School of Continuing Education of Hong Kong Baptist University, nearly half opted for IT or engineering-related career paths after the HKDSE, proving that exposing students to vocational and professional education during their secondary school years can effectively prepare them for future academic pursuits and career development.



To celebrate its 5th Anniversary, CLAP-TECH will be joined by graduates of the third cohort of the Applied Learning Course ─ Tech Basics, first cohort of the Applied Learning Course ─ Multimedia Storytelling[1], and the first cohort of the Higher Diploma in Data Science[2]. The new Higher Diploma in Art Tech Design[3] will also be launched this September, equipping students with the necessary knowledge of technology, culture and art, and cultivating a new generation of creative talent.



For more information, please visit the following websites:

Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative – CLAP-TECH Pathway:

CLAP@JC: ?lang=zh-hant

CLAP@JC Conference 2024:



(From left to right) Prof. Ronald Chung, Dean of the School of Continuing Education, Hong Kong Baptist University; Dr Albert Chau, Vice-President (Teaching and Learning), Hong Kong Baptist University; Ms. Winnie Ying, Head of Charities (Youth Development & Poverty Alleviation) at The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Mr. Kasper Ng, Principal Assistant Secretary (Further Education) at the Education Bureau; and Mr. Andrew Ho, Director of CLAP-TECH Centre celebrate the 5th anniversary of The Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative – CLAP-TECH Pathway. This event highlights the successful tripartite collaboration of Hong Kong Baptist University, industry partners, and secondary schools to nurture“New Collar” talent in Hong Kong.



(Left) Prof. Ronald Chung, Dean of the School of Continuing Education, Hong Kong Baptist University, moderates a panel featuring a secondary school principal, a teacher, and students who shared their experiences and takeaways from the CLAP-TECH programme. (From second left to right) Principal Li Kin Man of Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School, said,“Integrating VPET into mainstream secondary school education helps us to nurture students', ultimately empowering them to shine.” Mr. Poon from Hong Kong Red Swastika Society Tai Po Secondary School marked,“It is natural for secondary students to be uncertain about their future given their young age. Therefore, they should broaden their horizons to identify their strengths and focus on developing them for future opportunities.” Matthew Chan, student from Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School, reflected,“The teachers at CLAP-TECH have wholeheartedly guided me to discover my talents and interests, aiding me in establishing a clear life goal and career path.” Scott Cheung, a Year 2 Student of Higher Diploma in Data Science, said,“CLAP-TECH provided me with an internship opportunity last summer, where I gained a wealth of knowledge beyond textbooks and realised that soft skills like communications are crucial in the IT field.”



Andrew Ho, Director of CLAP-TECH Centre (left), discusses with industry partners representatives how CLAP-TECH equips students with both professional knowledge and soft skills required for the workplace. (From second left to right) Kelvin Shiu, Head of Sales, Digital Media Hong Kong & Taiwan, Adobe, said:“Through our collaboration with CLAP-TECH, we aim to provide students with practical workplace learning opportunities. This facilitates their understanding of interests and capabilities early on, helping them make informed decisions about their future career paths and goals.” Roni Chik, General Manager, CMRS Group, said,“The most sought-after talents in the current market not only possess professional knowledge but are also aware of emerging technological trends and workplace requirements. They must also be equipped with soft skills such as communication and collaboration abilities.” Fatima Tsang, Senior Director Global Commercial Operations Fulfilment at Equinix, said,“We are constantly seeking a large number of talents in the fields of technology and networks to meet the rapidly growing industry demands. We are also well aware of the importance of addressing talent shortages for industry development. Thus, we join hands with CLAP-TECH to nurture the next-generation talents.” Mimi Poon, General Manager, IBM Hong Kong, said,“With the rapid emergence of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and accelerated integration of those technologies with almost every industry, the digital talent gap is one of the biggest challenges facing businesses today, which needs to be tackled through a skills-first interconnected ecosystem with cross-boundary collaboration. The CLAP-TECH, as one of the pioneering collaborative learning pathways to nurture 'New Collar' talent, has achieved positive results over the past five years, enabling young students to gain insights into industries and the practical aspects of job roles, pay attention to the real-world challenges, and become outstanding talents with digital skills, workplace soft power and sense of mission.



[1] The Applied Learning Course - Multimedia Storytelling is offered by the School of Continuing Education, Hong Kong Baptist University

[2] The Higher Diploma in Data Science programme is offered by the School of Continuing Education, Hong Kong Baptist University, and awarded by HKBU

[3] The Higher Diploma in Art Tech Design programme is offered by the College of International Education, Hong Kong Baptist University, and awarded by HKBU.







