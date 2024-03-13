UK economy shows growth in January, ending consecutive contractions

(MENAFN) According to official figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK economy experienced growth in January, marking a positive turnaround from previous economic contractions. Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which measures the total value of goods and services produced in the country, increased by 0.2 percent during the month.



This announcement comes after the UK officially entered a recession last month, following two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. The recent growth in GDP suggests a potential reversal of this trend, although challenges persist as indicated by a 0.1 percent decline in GDP over the three-month period leading up to January, compared to the previous three months ending in October.



Despite ongoing economic struggles, the January growth figures offer hope for a swift recovery, potentially making the recent recession the shortest in UK history if the positive trend continues into February and March. The growth was primarily driven by the customer-facing services industry, which expanded by 0.2 percent and constitutes a significant portion of the UK economy.



Additionally, the construction sector experienced notable growth in January, with output increasing by 1.1 percent during the month. This uptick was particularly pronounced in the housebuilding segment, which saw improved performance after a period of subdued activity over the past year. Overall, these positive indicators suggest some resilience in the UK economy, despite ongoing challenges and uncertainties.

MENAFN13032024000045015839ID1107971840