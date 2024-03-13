FAO: Iran's grain output surpasses 21M tons in 2023 crop year

(MENAFN) The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has released a report indicating that Iran's grain production for the 2023 Crop Year surpassed 21 million tons, positioning the country as the holder of the fourth-largest grain reserves in Asia. This assessment, detailed in the FAO's "Outlook of Food Products and Situation" report, underscores Iran's significant agricultural output and its crucial role in regional grain supply.



The report highlights Iran's notable increase in grain production, with the total volume reaching 21.1 million tons in 2023, marking a more than two percent rise compared to the previous year. Of particular significance is the wheat production, with Iran producing over 13 million tons in 2022 and 13.5 million tons in 2023. Similarly, rice production remained stable at 3.5 million tons in the current year, compared to the preceding crop year.



In terms of grain reserves, FAO data reveals that Iran's total cereal stocks have reached 12.1 million tons in the current year, marking a 100,000-ton increase compared to the previous year. With this substantial volume of stocks, Iran ranks fourth globally, following China, India, and Turkey. This positioning underscores Iran's capacity to maintain a significant reserve of essential food commodities, ensuring stability in domestic food supply and contributing to regional food security efforts.



However, despite its considerable agricultural output and grain reserves, FAO's analysis indicates that Iran remains a significant importer of food products, ranking 43rd globally in terms of food imports. This statistic is particularly noteworthy given Iran's status as the 17th most populous country in the world. Industrialized countries are identified as the largest importers of food products globally, with Iran navigating its role within the global food trade landscape.



Overall, FAO's findings highlight Iran's dual role as both a significant producer and importer of agricultural products. With its robust agricultural sector, Iran continues to play a vital role in ensuring food security both domestically and regionally, contributing to global efforts to address food supply challenges and promote sustainable agriculture.

MENAFN13032024000045015839ID1107971839