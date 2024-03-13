Iran's exports to Caspian Sea Littoral states surge by 20 percent in 11 months

(MENAFN) In the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023, to February 19, 2024), Iran witnessed a significant uptick in exports to the Caspian Sea littoral states, with 2.5 million tons of goods valued at approximately USD1.58 billion being exported, marking a notable 20 percent increase compared to the previous year.



Kambiz Jahanbani, the managing director of the Khazar Shipping Company, responsible for shipping operations in northern Iran, highlighted that agricultural products comprised 30 percent of the total exports via the Caspian Sea during this period. Jahanbani emphasized that sea transportation offers a cost-effective solution, with export costs being 40 percent lower compared to land transportation. He further stated the readiness of Khazar Shipping Company to export 30 percent of agricultural products from northern Iranian provinces via the Caspian Sea.



Khazar Shipping Company currently operates 30 vessels with a combined capacity of 120,000 tons. Jahanbani outlined plans for expansion, indicating that, if exporters express interest, the Caspian Shipping Company can increase the number of refrigerator-equipped container vessels to 500 units over a period of six months to one year. This expansion could potentially facilitate the transportation of up to 3,000 containers or 65,000 tons annually.



Furthermore, Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), disclosed that the total value of Iran's foreign trade, including oil and technical engineering services, reached USD138.8 billion in the aforementioned 11-month period. Rezvanifar noted a 2.7 percent increase in the value of Iran's trade with its partners during this period compared to the previous year, underscoring the resilience and growth of Iran's trade sector despite ongoing economic challenges and international sanctions.

