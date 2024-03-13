Hcltech Positioned As A Leader In IDC Marketscape: European Human-First Digital Workplace Services 2023 Vendor Assessment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK and Noida, India, March 13, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: European Human-First Digital Workplace Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (#EUR149968723, November 2023).



"Digital workplace services vendors with well-articulated workplace transformation capabilities, like HCLTech, are the partners of choice in this age of a human-first work experience. Their focus on people-centric services offerings and ecosystems positions them as leaders in the evolving DWS landscape," said Meike Escherich, European Practice Lead for Future of Work, IDC.



According to the IDC MarketScape, â€œHCLTech has successfully strengthened its workplace consultancy capabilities with a focus on experience design and formalized its commitment to an XLA-based approach through contractual commitments with most of its customers. Extensive investment in human-first focused IP points to an ongoing commitment to future-proof its DWS offer. Customers that IDC interacted with expressed remarkably high satisfaction and rated HCLTech highly for the effectiveness of its workplace services and human-first approach.â€



â€œHCLTechâ€TMs human-first workplace portfolio is a testament to our commitment to future-proofing Digital Workplace Services. This is powered by our FLUID framework, investment in Workplace Experience Consulting (WXC) catalog, rich innovative Workplace IPs and ability to deliver on our promise of experience level agreements (XLAs) for our customers,â€ said Rakshit Ghura, Senior Vice President, Digital Workplace Services at HCLTech.



