Arsenal secures spot in Champions League quarterfinals after penalty shootout win over Porto

(MENAFN) Arsenal made a significant breakthrough in their Champions League campaign by securing a spot in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. Their journey to this milestone culminated in a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Porto on Tuesday, marking the end of a frustrating streak of seven consecutive eliminations in the round of 16. The decisive moment came when David Raya, Arsenal's goalkeeper, saved Galeno's spot kick, sealing the win for his team. The match had ended in a 1-0 victory for Arsenal, leveling the aggregate score at 1-1.



Wendell's missed penalty for Porto, which struck the post, added to the dramatic tension at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal had initially trailed 1-0 from the first leg in Portugal, where Galeno's late winner had put Porto in the lead. However, Arsenal managed to level the score in the second leg with Leandro Trossard's goal in the 41st minute. Despite both teams pushing for a decisive goal, neither could find the breakthrough during extra time, as Porto's disciplined defensive strategy largely contained Arsenal's attacking threats.



This victory holds particular significance for Arsenal, as it marks their first appearance in the Champions League quarterfinals since the departure of longtime manager Arsene Wenger. Under Wenger's tenure from 2011 to 2017, Arsenal had faced repeated disappointments at this stage of the competition, making this achievement all the more satisfying for the London club.

