Egyptian FM Following Up On Monks Murder In S. Africa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 13 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that it is diligently following up on investigations into murder of three Egyptian monks in a monastery located east of South African capital, Pretoria.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry added that an investigation was opened immediately after the incident, to find perpetrators and hold them accountable.

The three monks were found dead with stab wounds inside the Coptic monastery on Tuesday. (end)

