Kuwait Deputy FM Meets Outgoing Kyrgyzstani Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Wednesday with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kuwait Azamat Karagulov, on occasion of the end of his tenure as representative of his country to the state of Kuwait. (end) hs

