Germany Joins Aid Air Drops Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, March 13 (KUNA) -- German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius announced, Wednesday, the German Armed Forces' (Bundeswehr) participation in air-dropping humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The German News Agency (DPA) quoted officials at the ministry as saying that Pistorius approved operations in air-dropping humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, which will begin next week.

German Army officials confirmed their preparations for aird-ropping aid by using the German military transportation aircraft (Lockheed C-130 Hercules), added DPA.

Numerous countries, including the United States, France, and Jordan, have been air-dropping humanitarian aid into Gaza because of the Israeli occupation's land blockade of the territory.

Over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli occupation's war on Gaza since October 7, 2023. (end)

