Barcelona secures win against Napoli to advance to Champions League quarter-finals

(MENAFN) Xavi Hernandez's team made a strong start to the match, scoring goals through Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo.



However, their opponents, Napoli, managed to pull one back with a goal from Amir Rrahmani, causing Barcelona to face some pressure. Despite Napoli's efforts, Barcelona secured victory when Robert Lewandowski scored from close range.



This win marks the first time since 2020 that Barcelona, who have won the competition five times, have reached the quarter-finals. Notably, they achieved this without the presence of injured midfielders Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong.



"It was an incredible night, (it's been) four years without getting where we belong, where the club deserves to be," Sergi Roberto informed a news agency.



"The fans backed us -- they are very important."



In January, Xavi announced his decision to leave at the end of the season, and since then, his team has embarked on an impressive run of nine games without defeat.



This streak has been bolstered by the standout performances of teenage talents Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, who have emerged as key players for the team during this period. Against Napoli, both Yamal and Cubarsi showcased their abilities, contributing significantly to Barcelona's victory.



The match provided a glimmer of hope for Barcelona amidst what has otherwise been a challenging season. Notably, 17-year-old center-back Cubarsi notably demonstrated his prowess by effectively containing Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.



"He's incredible, he was the game's best player," Sergi Roberto further mentioned.

MENAFN13032024000045015839ID1107971822