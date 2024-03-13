Seismic Observatory Records 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake North Of Kingdom

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) - The Jordanian Seismic Observatory detected Wednesday an earthquake in the northern region of the Kingdom, near the Lake Tiberias.According to the observatory, the earthquake occurred at 1:50 p.m. with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale, representing a noticeable seismic event.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.