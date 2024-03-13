               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Seismic Observatory Records 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake North Of Kingdom


3/13/2024 8:02:51 AM

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) - The Jordanian Seismic Observatory detected Wednesday an earthquake in the northern region of the Kingdom, near the Lake Tiberias.
According to the observatory, the earthquake occurred at 1:50 p.m. with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale, representing a noticeable seismic event.

