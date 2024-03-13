Army Thwarts Narcotics Smuggling Attempt From Syrian Territory

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) - The Northern Military District thwarted on Wednesday an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle large quantities of narcotics from Syrian territory.A military official from the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army's General Command revealed that border guard forces, in collaboration with military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, intercepted smugglers attempting to cross illegally from Syria into Jordan.The official disclosed that rapid reaction patrols engaged the smugglers, resulting in injuries and their subsequent retreat into Syrian territory.Following thorough searches, significant quantities of narcotics were discovered and handed over to the concerned authorities.The official reiterated the Armed Forces' commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom's border and deterring any threats to national security and citizen safety.