Senators urge Biden to halt weapon supply to Israel interfering with humanitarian aid

(MENAFN) A group of eight senators penned a letter to US Leader Joe Biden, calling for an end to the provision of weapons to Israel that "interferes with US humanitarian assistance."



In a letter issued on Monday, Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and seven Democratic colleagues expressed concerns that the actions of the Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu's government have impeded humanitarian operations, hindering the safe and timely delivery of US aid to its intended beneficiaries.



The senators emphasized that such interference violates the Humanitarian Aid Corridor Act.



"No assistance shall be furnished under this chapter or the Arms Export Control Act to any country when it is made known to the Leader that the government of such country prohibits or otherwise restricts, directly or indirectly, the transport or delivery of United States humanitarian assistance. Giving this reality, we urge you to make it clear to the Netanyahu government that failure to immediately and dramatically expand humanitarian access and facilitate safe aid deliveries throughout Gaza will lead to serious consequences, as specified under existing U.S. law," they mentioned.



The senators highlighted that the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip is "nearly unpresented" in modern history.



Since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7th, Israel has launched a retaliatory offensive against Gaza. This offensive has resulted in the deaths of nearly 31,200 Palestinians and injuries to more than 72,900 individuals, accompanied by widespread destruction and shortages of essential goods.

