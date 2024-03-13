Palestine accuses Israeli Premier of obstructing aid to Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Palestine leveled accusations against Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, alleging that he has been impeding international and US initiatives aimed at providing aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.



“Netanyahu and his military staff are threatening to invade Rafah without giving any consideration to international and US calls for protecting civilians and securing their basic humanitarian needs,” the Foreign Ministry stated in a release.



“This shows that Israel is continuing its war of genocide and displacement, while…preventing aid to the Palestinians, especially the hungry in northern Gaza,” it further mentioned.



Israel's blockade on the Palestinian enclave has severely impacted its population, especially those in northern Gaza, pushing them to the brink of starvation.



In response to this dire situation, a humanitarian aid ship carrying 200 tons of food from two international charity organizations, Spain-based Open Arms and the US-based World Central Kitchen, departed from the Greek Cypriot Administration towards the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.



"This opens up the maritime humanitarian corridor to the (Gaza) Strip, in a highly complex mission that we hope will be the first of many to alleviate the humanitarian emergency facing the population," Open Arms said in a post on X.

