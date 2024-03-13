Global arms trade contracts by 3.3 percent over 2019-2023 period

(MENAFN) According to a report released on Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the volume of the international arms trade experienced a contraction of 3.3 percent between 2019 and 2023 compared to the preceding five-year period. Despite this overall decline, imports of major arms into European countries surged by 94 percent during the same timeframe.



The report highlights that while there were decreases in arms transfers to other regions, states in Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East continued to import arms in significantly larger volumes than those in Europe. This underscores ongoing dynamics and trends in global arms procurement and military spending.



India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar emerged as the top three arms exporters, with Ukraine ranking as the fourth largest. Ukraine notably saw its share of global arms imports skyrocket by 6,633 percent in the 2019-2023 period compared to the previous five years. Other top 10 importers during this period included Pakistan, Japan, Egypt, Australia, South Korea, and China.



The report also noted that US arms exports increased by 17 percent between 2014–18 and 2019–23, contrasting with a significant decline of 53 percent in Russian armaments exports during the same period. These trends reflect shifts in global geopolitical dynamics and military capabilities, with implications for international security and stability.

MENAFN13032024000045015839ID1107971794