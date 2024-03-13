Industrial production in Turkey sees 1.1 percent YoY increase in January

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey's statistical authority TurkStat announced that the country's industrial production registered a year-on-year increase of 1.1 percent in January. Notably, all subsectors experienced growth during this period, with the mining and quarrying index rising by 4.9 percent, the manufacturing index by 0.4 percent, and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index by 8.4 percent.



However, on a monthly basis, industrial production remained unchanged. In January 2024 compared to December 2023, the mining and quarrying index increased by 4.3 percent, while the manufacturing index decreased by 0.6 percent. Conversely, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index witnessed a growth of 4.6 percent.



These figures provide insights into the performance of Turkey's industrial sector, highlighting sectoral trends and fluctuations in production levels. The positive year-on-year growth indicates resilience and potential for expansion, while the monthly variations underscore the volatility inherent in industrial production dynamics. Analyzing these statistics enables policymakers, economists, and investors to gauge the overall health and trajectory of Turkey's economy, informing strategic decisions and policies aimed at fostering sustainable growth and development.

