Yogi Adityanath Terms Congress, SP As 'Liabilities', Urges People Not To Vote For Them

(MENAFN- IANS) Unnao, March 13 (IANS) Describing the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress as "liabilities", UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to people on Wednesday to desist from voting for these parties that cannot ensure essentials such as ration, housing, healthcare to the underprivileged, nor honour people's faith by getting the Ram Temple built in Ayodhya.

While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 103 development projects totalling Rs 241.26 crore in Unnao district, he emphasised, "Only those who work without bias should have the right to come to power. And there is only one, unanimous voice in the country today, '2024 mein ek bar fir Modi Sarkar'."

The chief minister said that the double-engine government exists due to the support of the people.

"With your blessings, the temple of Lord Ram was constructed in Ayodhya. The Congress and SP had failed to undertake the construction of Ram Lalla's temple."

Asserting that 'Viksit Bharat' should be the collective commitment of people, he stated, "The Prime Minister has emphasised the concept of 'Panch Pran' for every citizen. Fulfilling civic duties is only possible when an individual upholds the Constitution and prioritises the nation above all. Our foremost aim should be the welfare of the country. Progress is achieved when we work towards this objective."

The chief minister further said, "Previously, India lacked respect internationally. However, in the last decade, India has surged to new heights of development. Today, India stands as a global leader. As we enter the second year of 'Amrit Kaal', in Modi's third term, our aim is to propel India to become the world's third-largest economy and herald the dawn of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

From PM Modi to 'Pradhan-Parshad' (every local leader), we are all dedicated to advancing the cause of a Viksit Bharat."