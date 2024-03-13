Sales of the new GAC M8 start in GAC AVTODOM MKAD

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The seven-seater minivan GAC M8 is available in the GAC AVTODOM MKAD at Moscow, Lugovaya Street, 1.51 km MKAD. You can purchase a car from stock or by pre-order.



GAC M8 has a thoughtful design. The vertical fins of the radiator grille add the effect of floating above the ground when reflecting light. Original LED optics, a two-section panoramic roof and architectural body contouring add dynamism to the car's design.



The wheelbase has increased by 70 mm compared to its predecessor. The length of the car has increased to 5,212 mm. Seven seats are located in the spacious salon. Premium materials were used in its decoration. The second-row captain's chairs are equipped with ventilation and massage, retractable footrests and power. Travel comfort is ensured by the SDC electromagnetic suspension. It reduces the amount of lateral vibration and has an increased level of vibration isolation.



A two-liter turbocharged engine with a power of 231 l/s is paired with an eight-speed Aisin automatic transmission. It allows reaching a speed of 200 km/h. The intelligent complex of active safety systems and driving assistants recognizes the signs. This helps when driving in traffic jams and warns of the threat of a collision. It corresponds to level L2 autonomous driving. The 14.6-inch multimedia complex allows controlling all vehicle options without being distracted from driving.



GAC M8 minivans are presented in the GAC AVTODOM MKAD. The specialists of the dealership will help selecting the necessary equipment and place a pre-order. Clients will receive advantageous offers when using lending and trade-in programs when purchasing a car at GAC AVTODOM MKAD. The dealership has prepared special privileges for M8 maintenance for the start of sales. Special areas are allocated for service in the GAC AVTODOM MKAD. They are equipped with certified equipment. A lounge area, a cafe with an original menu and a play area for children provide comfort to customers at the dealership.



“Visitors of our dealership can get acquainted with the GAC M8 and get the maximum information about its capabilities and characteristics, – Oksana Savalskaya, Head of the sales department of GAC AVTODOM MKAD, commented. – We have prepared the opportunity to pre-order a minivan especially for our clients. This allows choosing a package with the desired set of options. Thus, the buyer receives a modern, high-tech minivan, maximally adapted to the comfort of the owner and passengers. The M8 will become a family travel car or an office on wheels for customers. We invite everyone to the GAC AVTODOM MKAD to get acquainted and order a new GAC.”





