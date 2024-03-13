Bridgestone reinforces commitment towards gender inclusivity with thrilling International Women’s Day celebrations

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

12 March 2024: Bridgestone Middle East, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, commemorated International Women’s Day with an exclusive adrenaline-pumping desert drive event, ‘Desert Divas’ recently. The event, which was held in collaboration with Arabian Off-Roaders, epitomised the sense of adventure and empowerment.



During the event, participants experienced the thrill of driving through the majestic dunes and conquering challenging terrains, which was fuelled by the unparalleled performance and control of Bridgestone tyres. The event reiterated Bridgestone’s commitment to fostering gender inclusivity by actively promoting women’s participation and representation, thus ensuring empowerment of women in the region.

Furthermore, hosting this exclusive event comes in light of Bridgestone’s goal to reinforce women’s position in the field of motorsports and create more opportunities for them in all fields. The company also seeks to play a significant role in making a more prominent and easily accessible pathway for women to achieve their goals. In alignment with its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), Bridgestone has previously published a DE&I Annual Report through its dedicated DE&I Center of Excellence. In addition, the company fosters an inclusive workplace through initiatives like the Bridgestone Women’s Initiative Network (BWIN), empowering female colleagues to excel and assume leadership roles within the organization.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said: “At Bridgestone, we understand the necessity of promoting inclusivity and diversity at the workplace and we are proud of our continuous achievements in this regard. Over the years, we have been relentlessly working to ensure a conducive work environment for all individuals, irrespective of their gender or diverse values and backgrounds. This comes in line with our commitment to support our employees to work comfortably and showcase their abilities while helping them attain great success in their careers. We believe that by organising such an event, we will not only recognise the achievements of women but also give them a vibrant platform to demonstrate their skills and potential.”



This year’s Bridgestone International Women’s Day event proved to be a powerful demonstration of the idea that gender biases have no place in sports. The event offered an ideal platform to break the barriers that existed for women in the motorsports field. It was further a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion and gender equality in the region.







