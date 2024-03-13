Hyatt Regency Dubai Unveils Exciting Culinary Experiences

(MENAFN- Virtue mena)

Dubai, UAE, 12 March 2024– Hyatt Regency Dubai, located in the heart of the city's heritage district, announced its diverse range of culinary experiences. Renowned for its exceptional hospitality and world-class amenities, the key-attraction in Dubai invites guests to enjoy a journey like no other.



“With our commitment to providing adequate service and unforgettable experiences, Hyatt Regency Dubai promises to delight guests with a diverse range of dining options that cater to every occasion and preference, said Tarek ElTokhey, Director of Food and Beverage / Events, Hyatt Regency Dubai. “Our aim is to create memorable moments that exceed expectations and leave a lasting impression on our guests.”



Sky Brunch at Al Dawaar



Advance your weekend to new heights with the Sky Brunch experience at Al Dawaar, Hyatt Regency Dubai's iconic revolving restaurant. Situated atop the city's bustling heritage district, Al Dawaar offers not just a meal, but an unforgettable journey complemented by breathtaking panoramic views of Dubai's skyline.



Available every Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM, the Sky Brunch at Al Dawaar invites guests to immerse themselves in a leisurely dining experience unlike any other. Whether you're enjoying a laid-back weekend with friends or creating cherished memories with family, our brunch offers a perfect blend of delectable cuisine and mesmerizing vistas.



Authentic Japanese Business Lunch at Miyako:



Step into the realm of authentic Japanese cuisine with Miyako's Business Lunch menu, available Monday to Friday from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM. Immerse yourself in the rich flavors and traditions of Japan as you savor a selection of specially crafted dishes in a serene atmosphere. Perfect for a midday break, Miyako's Business Lunch promises to transport your taste buds to the heart of Japan, offering a dining experience like no other.



Iftar at Al Dawaar:



Experience a truly lavish Ramadan tradition at Al Dawaar Revolving Restaurant. From the 11th of March until the end of Ramadan, guests can partake in the time-honored ritual of Iftar amidst the breathtaking backdrop of Dubai's skyline.

As the sun sets, Al Dawaar transforms into a haven of culinary delights, offering a sumptuous feast of traditional Ramadan dishes prepared by our talented chefs. From aromatic soups and succulent meats to decadent desserts, each dish is crafted with care to ensure a memorable dining experience. Guests can also enjoy traditional Ramadan drinks as they embrace the spirit of the holy month. Al Dawaar guarantees a remarkable and contemplative evening, offering guests the opportunity to create cherished memories while enjoying the captivating cityscape below.



Bento Box Special at Miyako:



For a quick and satisfying meal any time of the day, Miyako presents its Chef Special Bento Box, available daily. Crafted by our skilled chefs, each bento box offers a delightful assortment of Japanese delicacies, prepared to tantalize your palate. Whether you're craving sushi, tempura, or teriyaki, Miyako's Chef Special Bento Box is the perfect choice for those seeking authentic Japanese flavors on the go.



Unwind Helios Sunset Delights:



Experience the enchanting beauty of Dubai's sunset at Helios, the rooftop lounge & bar with Santorini-inspired vibes. Join us daily from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM for ‘The Sundowners’ and immerse yourself in the magical ambiance while indulging in specially crafted cocktails or beer bucket deals. With stunning waterfront views as your backdrop, Helios promises a sunset experience that will leave you captivated and craving for more.



Helios Late-Night Suhoor:



Embrace the Mediterranean ambiance at Helios with late-night Suhoor offerings, available from 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM. Delight in a selection of Mediterranean-inspired dishes and refreshing beverages while soaking in the mesmerizing atmosphere. Whether you're enjoying a late-night meal with friends or simply savoring the tranquility of the night, Helios offers a Suhoor experience that promises to be truly unforgettable.



“Presenting its exciting array of culinary experiences from the Sky Brunch at Al Dawaar, offering breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline, to the Authentic Japanese Business Lunch at Miyako, promising a journey into the heart of Japan, and the enchanting sunset sessions at Helios, Hyatt Regency Dubai offers something to suit every palate and occasion,” concluded Tarek ElTokhey.







