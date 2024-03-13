BJP Names All 60 Candidates For Arunachal Assembly Polls, CM Khandu To Contest From Mukto

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Itanagar, March 13 (IANS) The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) on Wednesday announced all 60 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu will contest again from the Mukto seat, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from his Chowkham seat, and Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona from his Mechuka seat.

The list, which was finalised by the CEC in a meeting on Monday, also has four women - Tsering Lhamu (Lumla), Nyabi Jini Dirchi (Basar), Dasanglu Pul (Hayuliang), and Chakat Aboh (Khonsa West).

Meanwhile, three ministers – Bamang Felix, Tumke Bagra, and Tage Taki – and several other sitting MLAs have been dropped.

The CEC meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and all other members of the committee.

The BJP won 41 seats in the 2019 Assembly polls, and subsequently, seven MLAs of other parties, including the Janata Dal-United, joined the BJP.

The BJP formed its first elected government in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019, even as Chief Minister Khandu had formed the BJP government in 2016 after he, along with several MLAs, left the Congress for the People's Party of Arunachal and then, joined the BJP.

Last month, two National People's Party (NPP) and three Congress MLAs joined the BJP.