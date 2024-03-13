Karishma Tanna's Not-So-Fashionable Side: ‘Jhalla Clothes’, No Make-Up In Real Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna is not a big fan of make-up nor fancy outfits in real life. She says that she's completely the opposite of what she is on screen.
Karishma, who turned showstopper for young designers from a design school at the latest edition of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, spoke about how she lives her life off-screen.
She told IANS:“You'll be shocked.. I'm actually the opposite of what I am on screen and in this industry.”
The actress added that she is living "two lives."
She said:“I have two lives which I live: one is reel and one is real and when I am in my own life I am totally opposite. I am totally de-glam, I like to not wear make-up, I like to wear jhalla clothes.”
The actress added:“When you're in front of the camera or in fashion business you have to be completely opposite.”
On the work front, Karishma was last seen onscreen in Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop', a series, which also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja.
The series followed on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.'
