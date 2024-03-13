(MENAFN- Connekting Dots) Mumbai, India – March 12, 2024 – In celebration of International Women's Day, Nara Thai Colaba proudly announces its association with Ujaas for a special fundraiser dinner on March 14th, 2024. The event aims to support women while contributing to a noble cause.



Nara Thai Colaba will serve a curated set menu, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to 100 guests. Embracing the spirit of generosity and empowerment, the dinner will operate on a "pay as you feel fit" basis, encouraging attendees to contribute as they see fit. Profits from the evening will be directed towards Ujaas, a charitable organisation dedicated to improving women's menstrual health.The menu for the evening will feature delectable Thai dishes, with options available for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. As this is a fundraising event, alcoholic beverages will not be served.



“At Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH), we believe in the power of food in enriching lives of our communities. This International Women's Day, our brand, Nara Thai has chosen to partner with Ujaas – an initiative which champions women's menstrual health in India.



While we are deeply committed to such causes at ABNAH, it is especially so for Nara since it was founded by two resilient women in Thailand. Even today, all recipes across the globe originate from the founder, Narawadee Srikarnchana's (Yuki) personal kitchen at home.



On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we invite our patrons to a curated dinner at Nara Thai restaurant in Colaba, where you pay exactly as much as you want to donate. All our profits from these meals will go to support Ujaas. So please join us and help us strengthen the spirit of generosity and warmth that defines our brand in India.”, says Udai Pinnali, CEO, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality.



About Nara Thai Colaba: Nara is a Thai chain from Bangkok with an interesting history that resonates with women. It was founded by two female entrepreneurs who concentrated on serving their own recipes, sharing Thai comfort foods such as Pad Thai noodles and then evolved into making Thai classics such as the tom yum with shrimp, the Massaman curry, etc. The Nara brand philosophy revolves around creating spaces that bring families and friends together over delicious food. Nara Thai has two outlets in Mumbai, one at Bandra-Kurla Complex and the other at Colaba, both offering diners the vibrant and exquisite flavours of Thai cuisine along with the signature warmth of Thai hospitality. Nara is recognised as Thailand's No.1 Authentic Thai Destination







