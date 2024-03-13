Keolis MHI and the University of Birmingham sign MoU to Enhance Opportunities in the Rail Sector

(MENAFN- Biz Talk Media Consultancy)

Dubai, UAE- March 12, 2024 – Keolis MHI, a leading provider of transportation services, has announced a strategic partnership with the University of Birmingham (UoB) to advance the Railway Sector in the UAE and the region. The MOU, signed by Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI, and Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of the University of Birmingham in Dubai, solidifies their shared vision of advancing innovation in the rail industry.



The signing ceremony, held recently, marked the beginning of a collaboration aimed at offering University of Birmingham students’ internships and work opportunities with Keolis MHI. Under the MOU, both parties will establish working groups to develop action plans in the coming months and explore opportunities for collaborative research projects. Through joint initiatives such as employability events, collaboration on innovation projects, and more, students will gain valuable insights into the industry and build their future careers.



"We are thrilled to formalize this partnership with the University of Birmingham, a global institution renowned for its academic excellence and commitment to innovation," said Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI. "By joining forces, we aim to tap into a pool of talented individuals and cultivate the next generation of leaders in the rail sector. This partnership reflects our dedication to fostering talent and innovation within our industry".



“We are delighted to partner with Keolis MHI to drive innovation and excellence in the railway sector," said Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost at the University of Birmingham Dubai. "This collaboration will benefit our students immensely by connecting them to real-world experience and industry insights, making them active contributors to the advancement of sustainable and efficient transportation solutions”.



The MOU signifies a commitment to closer collaboration between the University of Birmingham and Keolis MHI, focusing on driving innovation, sustainability, and positive outcomes for students and the wider community.







MENAFN13032024007353015885ID1107971694