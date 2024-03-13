Chery UAE Unveils 'Triple 6' Peace of Mind Ramadan Rewards

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) UAE, 12 March 2024 – Chery, in partnership with AW Rostamani, is proud to announce its 'Triple 6' Ramadan campaign across the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX, TIGGO 8 PRO Plug-in Hybrid, and TIGGO 7 PRO MAX vehicles. This offer's advantageous warranty, service terms and flexible payments terms reflect a commitment to providing a comprehensive and rewarding experience for customers during the Holy Month.



As families come together in the spirit of Ramadan, Chery UAE is enhancing its customer care through an extensive special package that combines a reassuring up to a 6-year warranty with a 6-year service plan. To add to the festive generosity, Chery is also offering a 6-month payment holiday, enabling customers to make a purchase immediately while deferring the initial instalment to six months later—a clear demonstration of the brand's commitment to delivering value and satisfaction to its customers.



Leading the line-up with elegance, the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX merges opulence with performance. Equipped with a 2.0T GDI engine delivering 254 HP and 390 Nm of torque, it features a luxurious Queen's passenger seat, 10 Sony speakers, a Head-Up Display (HUD), 9 airbags, and 16 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functions for safety, along with an electronic step pedal for accessibility.



TIGGO 8 PRO PLUG-IN HYBRID, the eco-conscious choice, brings environmental responsibility to driving pleasure. Offering an extensive EV range, the vehicle is equipped with a 1.5TCI hybrid engine, provides 540 HD camera visibility, voice control, a massage seat with leg rest, and double silent glass, achieving a balance of 2.3 L / 75 km efficiency.



For those who seek a dynamic driving experience, the TIGGO 7 PRO MAX has a 1.6TGDI engine with 197 HP and 290 Nm. It comes with 14 ADAS functions, 8 Sony speakers, 360 HD camera, voice control, a 50W fast wireless charger, and an illuminated rack light to enrich the journey.



Chery invites customers to experience the convergence of innovation, luxury, and sustainability in their latest models. This campaign exemplifies Chery UAE’s vision of driving forward with customers in mind, crafting a journey filled with quality, care, and excellence.







