6th National Para Badminton Championship 2023-2024 to begin from March 19

Bengaluru, March 13, 2024: The 6th National Para Badminton Championship 2023-2024 will be held from March 19-23, 2024 at Mohan Ahuja Stadium, Jamshedpur. The championship will bring together athletes from across the nation to showcase their exceptional athleticism and determination.



The event will see elite Para Athletes from various states demonstrating their skill and passion for the sport. Notable participants include Paralympians, World Champions and Asian Para Games medalists. Over 370 elite para badminton players from over 20 states will be participating in the championship. A special mascot ‘Arohan’ has been designed for this event. Arohan signifies progress and resilience in the para-badminton community, embodying the spirit of overcoming obstacles. In a way, it inspires para-athletes to rise above adversity.



The championship will feature thrilling competitions across Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles events, where athletes will exhibit their speed, agility, and unwavering determination to succeed.



The championship will be held in the newly renovated Mohan Ahuja Stadium, which was inaugurated by Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel today.



The Mohan Ahuja Badminton stadium has undergone a significant upgrade to meet the standards set by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The highlight of the renovation includes the refurbishment of the three badminton courts with brand new wooden flooring and state-of-the-art 700 lux sports arena lighting. These enhancements are aimed at providing players with world class facilities for optimal performance. In addition to the court upgrades, an additional viewing gallery has been constructed to enhance the spectator experience. Moreover, the Mohan Ahuja Stadium has now been integrated with the JRD Tata Badminton training centre. This integration not only brings together two renowned badminton facilities but also offers modern amenities for both spectators and players alike.





