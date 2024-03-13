Gold prices show stabilization amid inflation fears, speculation on federal interest rates

(MENAFN) Gold prices showed signs of stabilization on Wednesday following a notable decline in the previous session, which marked the largest drop in a month. The market sentiment was influenced by growing inflationary pressures in the United States, sparking concerns that the Federal Reserve might delay its plans to lower interest rates until after June.



In spot transactions, gold edged up by 0.1 percent to reach USD2,158.70 per ounce by 07:59 GMT, while US gold futures dipped slightly by 0.1 percent to USD2,164.80. Michael Langford, the chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals, commented on the recent price movements, highlighting the pivotal role of inflation data in shaping the decision-making process at the Federal Reserve.



Langford emphasized the importance of monitoring inflation metrics, as they inform the Fed's policy decisions. He expressed expectations for gold prices to see an increase of approximately ten percent in the near future. The decline in gold prices on Tuesday, where it fell by 1.1 percent, was attributed to the release of data indicating a rise in US consumer prices for February. The figures surpassed expectations, signaling a sustained upward trend in inflation.



This decline marked the steepest single-day drop for gold since February 13, coinciding with earlier data that also revealed higher-than-anticipated consumer price increases in January. As the market continues to digest inflationary signals and speculate on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions, gold prices navigate through fluctuating dynamics, seeking stability amidst economic uncertainties.

MENAFN13032024000045015682ID1107971682