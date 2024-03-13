Mercedes-Benz urges for lower tariff on Chinese EVs in EU Market

(MENAFN) Mercedes-Benz, a prominent German automaker, has called for a decrease in tariffs imposed on Chinese electric cars within the European Union market, signaling a push against protectionist measures. Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Mercedes-Benz Group, emphasized in statements featured in the Financial Times that such tariffs are unlikely to yield long-term success.



Kallenius's remarks coincide with ongoing investigations into anti-subsidies for Chinese electric cars within the European Union. Last September, the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, initiated an inquiry into substantial subsidies provided to electric car manufacturers in China. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored the importance of fair competition during her speech at the annual "State of the Union" address in the European Parliament, highlighting Europe's openness to competition while advocating against engaging in a "race to the bottom."



The European Commission's decision to launch an investigation into subsidies for Chinese electric car manufacturers represents a new challenge in EU-China relations. This move follows broader efforts by the European Union and the United States to reduce reliance on China, instead of severing ties entirely. The call for tariff reduction by Mercedes-Benz reflects ongoing debates surrounding trade policies and market dynamics, underscoring the complexities of international trade relations amidst evolving geopolitical landscapes.

