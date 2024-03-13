Bitcoin rises to new record highs amid bigger investment interest in cryptocurrencies

(MENAFN) The meteoric rise of Bitcoin, the leading encrypted digital currency, continued on Wednesday as it reached new record levels, buoyed by unprecedented levels of investment flowing into the cryptocurrency market and anticipated reductions in the growth of digital currency supply. According to Bloomberg News Agency, the price of Bitcoin surpassed a fresh record high of USD73,177 per unit, marking its fourth record peak within a span of six days, as reported by data from the CoinShares International platform. Concurrently, the prices of the top 100 digital currencies worldwide experienced a collective surge of approximately 70 percent over the course of the current year.



A significant catalyst behind the recent surge in digital currencies is attributed to the introduction of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States on January 11. These ETFs, including offerings from financial giants like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments, have attracted a substantial influx of capital totaling approximately USD9.6 billion since their inception. In a parallel development, the London Stock Exchange in Britain announced its plans to accept applications for the offering of investment funds centered around Bitcoin and Ether for trading. Furthermore, the Thai Capital Market Authority signaled its intent to facilitate access to cryptocurrency investment funds for individual investors.



The proliferation of Bitcoin ETFs and the expanding accessibility of cryptocurrency investment opportunities globally underscore a growing mainstream acceptance and adoption of digital assets. This surge in investment interest in cryptocurrencies not only reflects a shift in investor sentiment but also highlights the increasing relevance of digital currencies within the broader financial landscape. As Bitcoin continues to chart new highs, its trajectory remains closely watched by investors, regulators, and market observers alike, amidst ongoing discussions surrounding the future of digital finance and regulatory frameworks governing cryptocurrencies.

