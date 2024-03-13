CPF, JODDB Initiative Boosts Cybersecurity Skills For Jordanian Youth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) - The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) and the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) have recently inked a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on cybersecurity awareness sessions and best practices.The agreement, signed by Foundation Executive Director Tamam Mango and the JODDB Director-General Brigadier General Ayman Batran, focuses on designing and implementing joint training programs for youth in cybersecurity and organizing competitions across Jordan.Mango emphasized the Foundation's commitment to offering specialized opportunities for youth from various regions, aiming to enhance their cybersecurity skills.She stated, "We, along with partners, are dedicated to expanding youth awareness and nurturing talent in this field, aligning with global trends and labor market demands."Batran highlighted the significance of cooperation in building youth capacity and showcasing their competencies, emphasizing the importance of believing in youth abilities and supporting their ideas to fulfill the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II by empowering youth and enhancing their skills.He noted, "As a hub for innovation and creativity, our Cyber Shield Academy offers specialized programs to equip youth with cybersecurity skills, preparing them for the job market."