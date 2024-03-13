ASE Records 0.08 Decline In Daily Trading

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 13 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) witnessed a slight downturn in its daily trading session, with the index experiencing a marginal decline of 0.08 percent, settling at the point level of 2,494.
Closing its doors for the day on Wednesday, the stock exchange recorded a total trading volume of approximately 1.4 million shares, dispersed across 1,455 contracts, culminating in a total trading value of about JD2.2 million.
Throughout the trading session, the share prices of 35 companies experienced a dip, while 21 companies observed an upward trajectory in their share prices. Meanwhile, the share prices of 25 other companies remained relatively stable.
