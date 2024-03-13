Hero Vired Appoints Arjun Assi As The Head Of Product

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13 March 2024: Hero Vired, a leading learntech start-up from the Hero Group has announced the appointment of Arjun Assi as the Head of Product. Arjun will be responsible for driving innovation and excellence within the product and technology team at Hero Vired. His role will involve spearheading initiatives to enhance accessibility and scalability of Hero Vired's courses, aligning perfectly with the organization's vision of upskilling learners with the skills of the future and preparing them for Industry 4.0.



Arjun is a persevering and passionate Product Manager with holistic experience spanning varied domains of product management, technology, and business. With more than a decade of experience, Arjun brings to the table a demonstrated expertise in leading product teams and successfully delivering customer delight while achieving high business objectives. Arjun joins Hero Vired from the Scaler Academy where he formerly served as the Assistant Vice President, Product. Apart from Scaler Academy, he has also worked with organizations like Byju's Exam Prep (formerly Gradeup), Mu Sigma Inc., Times Internet, and the Indian Express.



Commenting on Arjun's appointment, Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO of Hero Vired stated, "There is no Edtech without technology. Technology and product expertise are crucial to ensure innovative, user-centric, and personalized learning experiences. Arjun's extensive experience and proven track record in driving impactful product strategies and deep understanding of technology align perfectly with our vision of enhancing accessibility and scalability of our products in an ever-evolving ed-tech space. With Arjun's leadership, I am confident that we will continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will allow us to build a workforce of the future."



Arjun is also a firm believer in first principles thinking and smart working strategies, which have enabled him to deliver numerous business-critical product offerings that have significantly boosted company revenues previously. Being an alumnus of the Vellore Institute of Technology, he comes with a profound technology-heavy background. He comprehensively understands the intricacies of development with the latest product architectures, which will enable him to drive innovation and excellence within Hero Vired's product and technology team.



"Joining Hero Vired presents a remarkable opportunity to contribute to the visionary mission of upskilling working professionals with future-ready skills and preparing them for Industry 4.0. I look forward to leveraging my product expertise towards strengthening Hero Vired's product offerings, thereby enhancing the overall learner experience. Together, we aim to empower learners across the nation to thrive in the digital age.", added Arjun Assi, Head of Product at Hero Vired, on joining the leading learntech start-up.



Arjun's appointment highlights Hero Vired's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and enhancing the learning experience for graduates and working professionals. His appointment marks a strategic move towards further strengthening Hero Vired's position as a leader in the edtech industry.



About Hero Vired:



Hero Vired is India's premium learntech start-up, offering career-relevant programs in collaboration with leading universities worldwide. As a venture of the Hero Group, Hero Vired is dedicated to equipping learners with the skills and competencies required to excel in the digital economy. Through its innovative learning solutions, Hero Vired empowers individuals to pursue their professional aspirations and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and innovation.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Simran Singh

Email :...