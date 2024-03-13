Island country blocks American vessel from docking at its ports

(MENAFN) Mauritius has denied entry to a United States-owned cruise liner, the Norwegian Dawn, citing health risks, according to an announcement by the country's port authority on Sunday. The ship, carrying 2,184 passengers and 1,026 crew members, was originally scheduled to sail to the French territory of Reunion Island but arrived in Mauritius on February 24. Health officials have taken samples from around 15 isolated passengers for testing, with results expected within 48 hours.



The incident has left approximately 2,000 passengers, who were set to disembark in Mauritius, stranded on the vessel, along with 2,279 new passengers anticipating boarding. The port authority declared that passengers expecting to board the Norwegian Dawn for a new cruise will be relocated to available hotels due to potential health risks.



The Mauritius Port Authority emphasized that the health and safety of passengers, as well as the well-being of the nation, are paramount. The decision to block the cruise liner reflects heightened global concerns about the spread of infectious diseases, prompting stringent measures to safeguard public health.



The Norwegian Dawn was reportedly on a 12-day voyage from Cape Town, South Africa, to Port Louis, Mauritius, which commenced on February 13. The incident underscores the challenges faced by the cruise industry in navigating public health considerations amid ongoing uncertainties related to the global health landscape. As authorities await test results, the stranded passengers and those anticipating boarding face uncertainties about their travel plans and the potential impact on their overall cruise experience.

