USD21.36B renewable energy project to consider energy exports from Morocco to Germany

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking £16 billion endeavor (USD21.36 billion), the developer of a significant renewable energy project aims to potentially export electricity from Morocco, offering the alternative of transmitting power to Germany rather than the initially targeted UK market. Xlinks Ltd is spearheading plans to establish an extensive solar and wind farm in Morocco, with the ambitious goal of supplying energy to approximately 7 million homes in Britain. Recent planning documents released on the company's website reveal the newfound option to redirect electricity to Germany.



This development introduces a potential challenge for British authorities, as it underscores the necessity for robust support for the project. Notably, the project could play a pivotal role in aiding the country's efforts to reduce emissions. While the company's primary focus remains on the UK market, the flexibility to export power to Germany presents an intriguing possibility. Although currently considered a distant option, the inclusion of Germany in the project's plans adds complexity to the decision-making process.



In the forthcoming weeks, the president of Xlinks Ltd is expected to unveil further details regarding the project's trajectory. Emphasizing the company's predominant interest in the UK market, the president also acknowledges the exploration of opportunities in other regions, including Germany. Central to the success of this initiative are the favorable climate conditions in Morocco, where energy generation will be facilitated. The transmission of energy will occur through an extensive network of undersea cables stretching approximately 3,800 km across the western coast of Iberia and France, ultimately reaching Devon in southwest England.

