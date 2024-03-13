West African bloc removes sanctions on Sahel enclave

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced the lifting of sanctions imposed on Niger in the aftermath of last summer's military coup. Omar Alieu Touray, the president of the ECOWAS commission, made the announcement on Saturday following a summit in Abuja, Nigeria. The sanctions, including a no-fly zone, border closures, asset freezes, and commercial transaction suspensions, will be lifted immediately on humanitarian grounds, although individual sanctions will remain in force.



The summit, attended by leaders of the 15-nation economic bloc, aimed to address the growing threat of disintegration in the region. The focus was on persuading military-led countries, namely Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, to reconsider their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS.



Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, the current chairman of ECOWAS, stressed the need to reevaluate the approach to achieving constitutional order in member states and urged the three countries to view the organization as an ally rather than an adversary.



The decision to lift sanctions on Niger follows a call earlier in the week from ECOWAS co-founder and former Nigerian military leader General Yakubu Gowon to remove all sanctions imposed on Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, and Niger. In January, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger had announced their immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS, citing "inhuman sanctions" and accusing the organization of serving foreign interests and posing a threat to their nations.



The lifting of sanctions on Niger represents a diplomatic effort by ECOWAS to address regional tensions and foster a renewed commitment to cooperation among member states. The move underscores the complexities of navigating political transitions in the Sahel region and the delicate balance between diplomatic pressures and regional stability. As ECOWAS continues its efforts to maintain unity and constitutional order, the lifting of sanctions on Niger serves as a significant step toward diplomatic reconciliation in West Africa.

