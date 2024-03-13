Ukrainian Drones Attack Three Russian Refineries Overnight Wednesday - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian drones, launched by Security Service (SBU) operators, attacked three oil refineries in Russia's Riazan, Kstovo (Nizhniy Novgorod region), and Kirisha (Leningrad region) in the early hours of Wednesday.

That's according to a source in Ukraine's law enforcement, Ukrinform reports.

Other sources confirm that the latest strikes are part of the SBU's ongoing special operation targeting Russia's oil refineries.

"We are systemically pursuing an elaborate strategy to deplete Russia's economic potential. Our task is to deprive the enemy of resources and reduce the flow of petro-money and fuel, which Russia uses to fund its war and murders of our citizens," the source said.

The interlocutor added that, judging by the video available in open sources, the strikes were effective. It must be noted that the facilities attacked overnight Wednesday are among Russia's top 5 largest refineries.

Also, Ukrainian drones, operated by the SBU jointly with other elements of Ukraine's defense forces, attacked a Russian aerospace force base in Buturlinivka and a military airfield in Voronezh.

As reported, the Nizhniy Novgorod Oil Refinery, located in Kstovo, ceased operations following the drone attack.

