Ukraine's Defense Chief Thanks U.S. For $300M Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, thanked the American people and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin personally for latest package of military assistance worth $300 million.

The minister made the statement via Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The United States will send a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $300 million, which includes air defense, artillery, and anti-tank weapons. I am grateful to the American people and the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin personally for their unwavering support," Umerov wrote.

$300M defense aid package will be delivered to Ukraine quickly -

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the United States on Tuesday announced a new $300 million security aid package to Ukraine. It includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, 155mm artillery rounds, including high-explosive and cluster munitions, as well as 105mm shells.

In addition, the package includes 84 anti-tank systems, small arms munitions, explosive munitions for eliminating obstacles, as well as spare parts for military hardware and other auxiliary equipment.