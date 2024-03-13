SOF Unit Eliminates 13 Invaders, Hits Six Equipment Units In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone operators from the Special Operations Forces's 8th Regiment reported 13 Russian KIAs and six damaged military hardware units, including a TOS-1A Solntsepiok heavy flamethrower, in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the SOF Command, Ukrinform saw.

"During aerial reconnaissance in the zone of responsibility of the 8th SOF Regiment, enemy equipment and personnel were located, which prompted a decision to deploy killer FPV drones," the report reads.

The combat mission resulted in two Russian tanks, a TOS-1A Solntsepiok, and three armored fighting vehicles being damaged and neutralized.

Also, 13 Russian invaders were killed and 12 – wounded in action.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces helped a HIMARS crew destroy Russia's hi-end electronic warfare system Palantin in Zaporizhzhia region.