Water Resources Agency Unveils Plans To Introduce 'One Window' Principle In Districts

In order to ensure stable and reliable water supply in
Azerbaijan, it is planned to introduce the "one window" principle
in the districts, Azernews reports, citing the
Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, Zaur
Mikayilov, as he said at the opening of the "Baku Water Week"
International Conference.
"Our main goal in the long term is to ensure that the value of
water is properly understood and accepted by people and
society.
We want to introduce the 'one window' principle in the districts
and ensure stable and reliable water supply there," he said.
Recall that Baku holds a conference dedicated to the Baku Water
Week exhibition. The event was organised with the support of the
Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.
The purpose of organising the Baku Water Week is to attract new
technologies, equipment, and investments to the country for the
further development of this field in Azerbaijan, as well as to
bolster the drinking water supply for the restoration and
reconstruction of Karabakh, and to discuss important issues, new
projects, and cooperation in this regard.
About 100 companies from 16 countries participate in Baku Water
Week. In addition to Azerbaijan, the countries represented by the
participating companies include the US, UK, Germany, Austria,
Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland, Australia,
Belarus, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Turkiye and Russia.
