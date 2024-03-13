Water Resources Agency Unveils Plans To Introduce 'One Window' Principle In Districts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

In order to ensure stable and reliable water supply in Azerbaijan, it is planned to introduce the "one window" principle in the districts, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, Zaur Mikayilov, as he said at the opening of the "Baku Water Week" International Conference.

"Our main goal in the long term is to ensure that the value of water is properly understood and accepted by people and society.

We want to introduce the 'one window' principle in the districts and ensure stable and reliable water supply there," he said.

Recall that Baku holds a conference dedicated to the Baku Water Week exhibition. The event was organised with the support of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

The purpose of organising the Baku Water Week is to attract new technologies, equipment, and investments to the country for the further development of this field in Azerbaijan, as well as to bolster the drinking water supply for the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh, and to discuss important issues, new projects, and cooperation in this regard.

About 100 companies from 16 countries participate in Baku Water Week. In addition to Azerbaijan, the countries represented by the participating companies include the US, UK, Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland, Australia, Belarus, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Turkiye and Russia.