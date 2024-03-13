World Bank Baku Office Holds Training On Gender Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Baku office of the World Bank (WB) held a training on
Occupational Safety and Health and Violence and Harassment: A
Gender Perspective on March 11-13, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the WB.
Representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social
Protection of the Population (MoLSPP), the State Labour
Inspectorate Service, and the private sector attended the
training.
The training was organised within the framework of the
"Strengthening women's human capital for their better labour market
outcomes" Technical Assistance implemented under the Azerbaijan
Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF). AZTAF is financed by
the European Union and implemented by the World Bank.
In 2022, amendments to the labour code of Azerbaijan repealed
hundreds of job restrictions on women's employment. The training
aimed to enhance the capacity of the MoLSPP, industries, trade
unions, technical universities, and other relevant stakeholders to
apply occupational safety and health knowledge through a gender
lens, with a particular focus on occupational safety, occupational
health, and violence and harassment in the workplace. The training
materials are available as a self-paced online course for future
use by government and educational institutions.
