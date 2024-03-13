World Bank Baku Office Holds Training On Gender Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

The Baku office of the World Bank (WB) held a training on Occupational Safety and Health and Violence and Harassment: A Gender Perspective on March 11-13, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the WB.

Representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population (MoLSPP), the State Labour Inspectorate Service, and the private sector attended the training.

The training was organised within the framework of the "Strengthening women's human capital for their better labour market outcomes" Technical Assistance implemented under the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF). AZTAF is financed by the European Union and implemented by the World Bank.



In 2022, amendments to the labour code of Azerbaijan repealed hundreds of job restrictions on women's employment. The training aimed to enhance the capacity of the MoLSPP, industries, trade unions, technical universities, and other relevant stakeholders to apply occupational safety and health knowledge through a gender lens, with a particular focus on occupational safety, occupational health, and violence and harassment in the workplace. The training materials are available as a self-paced online course for future use by government and educational institutions.