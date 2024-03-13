EU prepares major aid package for Egypt amid regional tensions

(MENAFN) According to a report from the Financial Times on Wednesday, the European Union is in the process of assembling an aid package totaling 7.4 billion euros, equivalent to USD8.2 billion, designated to support Egypt's economy. This initiative comes amidst concerns that ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Sudan could exacerbate financial challenges within the North African nation, potentially intensifying migration pressures on Europe.



Citing sources, the newspaper outlined that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is slated to lead a delegation to Cairo on the upcoming Sunday, accompanied by the prime ministers of Greece, Italy, and Belgium. Their purpose is to finalize the aid agreement and publicly announce its details.



This proposed aid package represents the latest in a series of agreements between the European Union and North African countries, with the overarching goal of averting economic instability in regions neighboring Europe and curbing illegal immigration from Africa.



The European Union's decision to extend this substantial aid follows closely on the heels of the International Monetary Fund's announcement just last Wednesday. The IMF revealed plans to expand the value of a financial loan initiated by Cairo in December 2022, increasing it from USD3 billion to USD8 billion. This coordinated effort signals a concerted international response to support Egypt's economic stability amidst challenging regional dynamics.

