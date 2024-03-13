Saudi Agricultural Development Fund plays major role in enhancing food security

(MENAFN) In its ongoing commitment to bolstering food security, the Saudi Agricultural Development Fund has recently approved loans exceeding 6.474 billion riyals, equivalent to USD1.7 billion, marking a historic high in lending since its inception. This substantial financial support brings the total loans provided by the Fund to over 65 billion riyals, approximately 17.3 billion dollars.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia prioritizes the advancement of food security, underpinned by a comprehensive national strategy geared towards fostering a sustainable and diversified local food production framework. This strategic approach aims not only at achieving specific goals but also at fortifying the nation's capacity to respond to crises effectively, ensuring the availability of safe and nutritious food, and promoting healthy dietary habits. Additionally, the strategy underscores the importance of building capabilities to mitigate potential risks to the food supply.



A recent report released by the Agricultural Development Fund reveals a diverse allocation of loans across various agricultural sectors during the past year. Notably, the poultry sector received approximately 782 million riyals, followed by the greenhouse sector with 415 million riyals, and aquaculture with 160 million riyals. These loans encompassed a range of initiatives including supply chain support, development loans, and other measures aimed at enhancing the resilience and productivity of the agricultural sector.

