India gears provocative citizenship rule before its general polls

(MENAFN) India is grappling with nationwide protests as a controversial citizenship law, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), came into effect on Monday, reigniting a contentious debate on immigration policies. The law grants expedited citizenship to undocumented migrants from specific religious communities – Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian – who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan. The CAA aims to reduce the residence requirement for eligible migrants from 12 years to six, potentially naturalizing nearly 30,000 people.



Originally passed in December 2019, the CAA faced widespread opposition, particularly in India's northeastern states, bordering Bangladesh, known for their vocal stance against illegal immigration. Critics have raised concerns over the exclusion of Muslims from the law, sparking protests nationwide after its initial approval. The implementation of the law, just weeks ahead of the general elections, adds a contentious layer to the political landscape, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to secure victory.



Protests have already erupted in various areas, including Guwahati in Assam, the initial epicenter of unrest. The decision to implement the law, delayed initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, comes amidst heightened political tensions and raises questions about the timing and implications of the move.



The Indian Home Ministry defended the law, stating that the Constitution of India allows the government to provide fundamental rights to religiously persecuted refugees and grant citizenship from a humanitarian perspective. In an effort to facilitate the process, the ministry has launched a portal for eligible individuals to register for citizenship under the CAA.



The implementation of the CAA has reignited concerns about its impact on the fabric of India's diverse society, with critics arguing that it could deepen divisions along religious lines. As the protests unfold, the nation is grappling with complex questions surrounding citizenship, immigration, and the protection of minority rights. The timing of the law's enforcement, ahead of a crucial general election, adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing discourse, shaping the political narrative in the run-up to the polls.

