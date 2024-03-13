India makes significant strides in boosting its reliance on biofuels

(MENAFN) In pursuit of its ambitious target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, India is making significant strides in boosting its reliance on biofuels, presenting a potential paradigm shift in the nation's energy landscape. Over the past decade, the country has witnessed a remarkable eightfold increase in ethanol blending, rising from 1.53 percent of total petrol in 2014 to approximately 11.5 percent in March 2023, courtesy of the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Program.



Underscoring its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, India has accelerated its ethanol blending goals, advancing the target for 20 percent ethanol blending from 2030 to 2025.



Ethanol, derived as a by-product during the sugar processing from sugarcane, plays a pivotal role in reducing the nation's reliance on fossil fuels and aligning with its broader climate objectives.



Taking a pioneering step in the realm of biofuel technology, India recently unveiled the world's first prototype of the BS 6 Stage II Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle, developed by Toyota Motors. This innovative vehicle is designed to accommodate ethanol blends beyond 20 percent, further solidifying India's commitment to embracing cutting-edge solutions in the pursuit of sustainable transportation.



Beyond environmental benefits, the emphasis on ethanol blending holds strategic significance for India in terms of reducing its dependency on oil imports and preserving foreign exchange.



According to data shared in Parliament by Rameshwar Teli of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) saved a substantial 5.09 billion liters of petrol during the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2022-23, translating to savings exceeding Rs 243 billion (USD2.9 billion) in foreign exchange.



Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, highlighted the multifaceted advantages of embracing ethanol as an indigenous, eco-friendly, and renewable fuel. Gadkari emphasized the positive impact on the environment, aligning with India's objective of attaining energy self-sufficiency. Importantly, he underscored how this transition to biofuels could potentially double farmers' income, transforming them into 'Urjadata' or energy givers while maintaining their role as 'Annadata' or food providers.



As India forges ahead with its biofuel agenda, the nation is poised to emerge as a global leader in sustainable energy practices. This comprehensive approach not only contributes to environmental conservation and energy security but also promises socio-economic upliftment by fostering agricultural growth and diversification. India's bold steps in biofuel adoption stand as a testament to its commitment to a sustainable and resilient future.

MENAFN13032024000045015687ID1107971531