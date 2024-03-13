Putin Warns West: Russia Ready For Nuclear War, But No Rush

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has warned the West that his country is technically prepared for nuclear war and that if the United States sends forces to Ukraine, it will escalate the conflict.

Putin said on Wednesday, March 13, that he does not see any urgency for a scenario involving nuclear war and does not see the need to use atomic weapons in Ukraine.

He made these remarks just two days before the presidential elections in Russia, in which he is likely to win.

When asked whether Russia is really prepared for nuclear war, the President of Russia replied,“From a military and technical point of view, we are indeed ready.”

Putin has also stated that the United States understands that if American forces are stationed on Russian soil or in Ukraine, Moscow will perceive this as interference.

Putin, who is the highest authority in Russia regarding nuclear weapons, once again emphasized that the use of these weapons is part of the Kremlin's nuclear doctrine.

He has also stated that the conditions under which Russia may use its atomic weapons are specified in the Kremlin's policies.

The President of Russia added,“These weapons exist to implement those policies. We have our principles.”

It is worth noting that Russia and the United States possess more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons and are, by far, the largest nuclear powers in the world.

